PM-Kisan scheme: State govt writes letters to beneficiaries, slams Centre

The state government is distributing letters to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in which it has accused the BJP-led Union government of repeatedly delaying the transfer of money to eligible farmers, and claimed that its “Krishak Bandhu” scheme is a better alternative. The state government has also claimed that it asked the Narendra Modi administration several times for funds for farmers.

In the letter, written in Bengali and signed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has praised its “Krishak Bandhu” scheme for becoming a “model in the country”.

“…in 2018 the Bengal government started a Krishak Bandhu scheme on its own and that has now become a model in the country. Soon after, in 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme started,” it reads.

Minister of State Becharam Manna on Tuesday handed over the letter to a few farmers at the office of the Singur Block agriculture officer. “About 23,000 farmers are supposed to get their money under PM Kisan Samman in the Singur Block. Despite sending all the names, the Central government sent money only to 2,000 farmers.”