PM dials Mamata, TMC says it’s too little too late

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday to seek cooperation for the measures that his government is taking to stop coronavirus outbreak, Trinamool Congress leaders called the step “too little, too late”.

A senior TMC leader said, “The Centre did not consult the Opposition before imposing the 21-day lockdown. Now, when the coronavirus cases are increasing significantly, the PM wants a dialogue with the Opposition leaders. Besides, the central government did not extend any help to the states to fight against COVID-19.”

Amid the lockdown, the PM will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8. The Trinamool Congress had initially said that it would not attend the virtual meet. However, the party may now reconsider its stand.

“We are against participating in a dialogue with the PM following the Centre’s lack of coordination. But, it may send a wrong message to people. So, we are re-thinking our decision.”

On Sunday evening, TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also told The Indian Express, “We are yet to decide whether we will participate in the meeting or not.”

A senior official from the state administration said, “When the PM called on Sunday, the CM reiterated her request for financial assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

