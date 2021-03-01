Play down brigade rally: Left-Cong team communal due to ISF’s entry, say BJP & TMC

Left, Congress and ISF leaders on stage at the Brigade rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The TMC and BJP on Sunday alleged that the Left-Congress alliance had turned “communal” after accepting the newly formed Indian Secular Front led by Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui into its fold.

“The writing is already on the wall. People will elect Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for the third time. It makes no difference if some party holds a rally at the Brigade,” said Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

He said the alliance after ISF’s entry was “irrelavant”. “Two parties held each other’s hands and were trying to walk safely through the election to save each other. Now, they have been joined by a third party. I feel there is no much relevance to this,” said the minister.

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee questioned CPM’s secular credentials after it joined hands with Siddiqui.

The leader said even his party wanted a good turnout at the rally as the division of anti-incumbency votes between the BJP and United Front would benefit the TMC.

The BJP on Sunday slammed the Left and the Congress for tying up with a “communal organisation” Indian Secular Front (ISF), saying that the CPM has surrendered to Abbas Siddiqui.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Today the Left and Congress have surrendered to a communal and radical organisation. Only time will tell what is the future of this state. It is a helpless surrender to communal politics. People of the state are watching everything. They will decide whether BJP is a communal party or this Left-Congress-ISF alliance. They have brought West Bengal on the brink of destruction.”

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee claimed that the TMC had sent its workers to the Brigade rally to fill the ground. “The TMC is helping Left-Congress with party workers to fight the BJP.

It has sent its workers to the Brigade rally. But people of the state will only vote for the lotus symbol and no one else,” said Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, six office-bearers of Dooars Millat-E-Islamiya Society Sunday joined TMC in the presence of minister Hakim. Those who joined the party are Md Kader Ali, president of Dooars Millat-E-Islamiya Society; general secretary Md Mijanur Rahaman, district secretary of Alipurduar Md Azad Ansari, assistant secretary Md Ahamad Hussain, Banarhat Block president Md Dilawar Ansari and Nagrakata Block president Md Saibul Hoque.