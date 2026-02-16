Planning to celebrate Holi with loved ones? Here’s the full list of special trains connecting Bengal

The Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Special (Train No. 08507) will leave Shalimar every Tuesday between March 4 and March 18, 2026, at 05:00 hrs. (File Photo)

In an effort to manage the festive rush for Holi and Dol Yatra (March 3), the Indian Railways has announced the operation of over 1,500 special trains across the country. With the festival of colours set to be celebrated on March 4, 2026, various railway zones, including South Eastern (SER), Eastern (ER), and Northeast Frontier (NFR), have notified special schedules to ensure smooth travel and accommodate the surge in passenger demand.

The planning aims to provide reliable travel options for millions, with special focus on connecting key destinations in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.

South Eastern Railway specials

The South Eastern Railway (SER) will operate dedicated services between Shalimar and Visakhapatnam to ease the route between West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.