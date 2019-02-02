Plan to upgrade to app model: Yellow taxis seek govt nod to remove meters

As the first step in making their service an app-based model, yellow taxi operators in Kolkata have sought permission from the state transport department to remove meters from their vehicles.

“We have always wanted a technology makeover. Even the department had given a green signal and we were ready to convert yellow taxis into an app-based service. But we realised that unless we remove meters from all taxis, it is nearly impossible to introduce the new system”, said Bimal Guha, president of the Bengal Taxi Association (BTA).

“It is not possible to run both systems simultaneously. If the government wants to give a facelift to yellow taxis…they must remove the old system completely,” he added. Union sources said there are currently 26,000 yellow taxis plying on city roads, and that drivers and owners believe an app will help people use their services.

“There are lot of parameters to consider before implementing anything new. How it affects a passenger is also important,” said a transport department official. The move to an app-based model may translate to a higher fare for passengers. While the currently proposed model does not have provisions for surge pricing, it is likely that the base fares will rise.

Earlier, the state government after consulting the BTA had come up with a notification which aimed for an app-based model while retaining the meter and a printer for the bill. According to the plan, taxis would be GPS-enabled and equipped with CCTV cameras as well.