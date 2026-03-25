Plan at micro level to oust TMC: Nabin to BJP workers

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on the first day of his two-day visit to West Bengal held marathon meetings to review the party’s preparations for the West Bengal Assembly polls.
A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity said, “Nitin Nabin chaired several ‘high-level strategic meetings’ with the leaders of the state unit to strengthen the party’s digital, social and ground-level reach for the Assembly elections. He held intensive consultations with the narrative team. This time BJP won’t leave any stone unturned for victory.”
According to a party source, special attention is being given to the areas where the party had faced weakness earlier.
Nabin is not only here for the review but he has come to mold the BJP’s election campaign in the state into a new “Chakravyuh”, said a party source.
Nabin asked the party’s West Bengal unit to reach out to people across the state with “micro-level planning” for every booth, keeping the local issues at the centre of the party’s election campaign to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee government from power.
Holding meetings with party leaders and workers in Kolkata, Nabin also asked them to intensify the poll campaign with a special focus on constituencies where the BJP lagged in the 2021 Assembly elections. Sources said Nabin also held a meeting with the party’s digital and social media teams and urged them to further deepen their outreach by taking the BJP’s promise of bringing a change in Bengal.
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