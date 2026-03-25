Plan at micro level to oust TMC: Nabin to BJP workers

Nabin asked the party's West Bengal unit to reach out to people across the state with "micro-level planning" for every booth, keeping the local issues at the centre of the party's election campaign to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee government from power.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on the first day of his two-day visit to West Bengal held marathon meetings to review the party’s preparations for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity said, “Nitin Nabin chaired several ‘high-level strategic meetings’ with the leaders of the state unit to strengthen the party’s digital, social and ground-level reach for the Assembly elections. He held intensive consultations with the narrative team. This time BJP won’t leave any stone unturned for victory.”

According to a party source, special attention is being given to the areas where the party had faced weakness earlier.