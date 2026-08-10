Pilot disoriented by laser beam, Kolkata-bound flight circles mid-air before landing

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers was delayed for landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata as the pilot was momentarily disorientated by a laser beam, airport officials said.

The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, officials said, adding the sudden glare briefly disoriented the pilot, forcing the aircraft to circle mid-air before making a second, safe landing at 11:25 pm.

All passengers and crew members were reported safe, officials said.