Pilot disoriented by laser beam, Kolkata-bound flight circles mid-air before landing

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A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers was delayed for landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata as the pilot was momentarily disorientated by a laser beam, airport officials said.
The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, officials said, adding the sudden glare briefly disoriented the pilot, forcing the aircraft to circle mid-air before making a second, safe landing at 11:25 pm.
All passengers and crew members were reported safe, officials said.
Following the incident, the airline informed the airport authorities. The Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, the officials added.
The officials said that the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operations.
“There is already an order by Bidhannagar police over the prohibition of laser lights. Although no major delay happened this time, the incident was reported to the police,” a senior airport official said.
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