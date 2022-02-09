PIL filed in Calcutta HC wants Dhankhar removed, seeks direction to Centre

A public interest litigation was filed in the Calcutta High Court Tuesday seeking direction from the Centre to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from his post, while lleging that he was acting as a ‘mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party’.

The PIL was filed by Ramaprasad Sarkar, who is a lawyer by profession. The petition stated that Dhankhar was interfering with the functioning of the state and maligning the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government with his critical comments.

The petitioner claimed that the state’s administrative figurehead was bypassing the state council of ministers and “dictating officials directly, which is violative of the Constitution”. He also claimed that the Union government is not acting against Dhankhar “as the present Governor is serving the political interest of the central government”.

Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been locking horns ever since the Governor took charge in 2019. Over the past few months, Dhankhar has been lashing out at the state government for allegedly withholding information on several issues.

Meanwhile, the TMC has been equally vocal in its criticism of the Governor while claiming that several projects in the state were stuck due to his pending approval.

— With PTI inputs