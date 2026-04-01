Addressing the media after submitting the complaint, Adhikari said, “We had come to meet the Chief Electoral Officer. Our main demand was that stringent steps be taken against Mamata Banerjee following the MCC guidelines”.
A BJP delegation on Tuesday visited the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and submitted a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of “making disturbing public statements”, “instilling fear” and “posing a threat to free and fair elections”.
The delegation included Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya and others. Adhikari also alleged that his and Bhattacharya’s phone locations were being tracked by senior police officers, seeking immediate intervention.
The delegation sought action against the CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
In their complaint, the BJP delegation stated, “Recent grave and disturbing public statements by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Banerjee during the ongoing electoral process, delivered across multiple public rallies across the state indicate a consistently troubling pattern of rhetoric aimed at instilling fear and coercing voters, posing a threat to free, fair and peaceful elections.”
“It is noteworthy to point out here that similar speeches made by her in the previous Assembly elections in 2021 had enticed pre and post-election violence as well as unrest throughout the State of West Bengal. In a matter of just 45 days, after counting, more than 55 of our karyakartas were killed,” the complaint read.
The BJP demanded “immediate cognisance of the statements, direct initiation of appropriate and firm legal proceedings under aforementioned provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and those of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita, 2023 including filing of an FIR”.
The BJP demanded that Mamata be debarred from participating in the election campaign. The party sought “deployment of more IAS & IPS officers, from outside the State of West Bengal, as ECI observers to ensure that the state administration and police act impartially and decisively against all acts of violence or intimidation; and closely monitor polling and counting processes to ensure the sanctity and credibility of the electoral process”.
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Addressing the media after submitting the complaint, Adhikari said, “We had come to meet the Chief Electoral Officer. Our main demand was that stringent steps be taken against Mamata Banerjee following the MCC guidelines”.
Accusing senior police officers of tracking their phones, Adhikari said: “We have also submitted complaints against Jawed Shamim, DG and IGP, STF and Vineet Goyal DG and IGP, IB…why are our phones and locations being tracked. We have proof”.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More