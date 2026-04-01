‘Phones being tracked’: BJP seeks action against Mamata for violating MCC, BNS

Addressing the media after submitting the complaint, Adhikari said, “We had come to meet the Chief Electoral Officer. Our main demand was that stringent steps be taken against Mamata Banerjee following the MCC guidelines”.

A BJP delegation on Tuesday visited the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal and submitted a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of “making disturbing public statements”, “instilling fear” and “posing a threat to free and fair elections”.

The delegation included Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya and others. Adhikari also alleged that his and Bhattacharya’s phone locations were being tracked by senior police officers, seeking immediate intervention.

The delegation sought action against the CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.