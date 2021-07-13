Petitions filed in Division Bench of HC against lifting of stay on recruitment

The High Court had last month put a stay on the recruitment process, saying that marks obtained by candidates who were selected for the interview round need to be published as well.

Three days after a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court lifted a stay on the appointment process of 14,500 upper primary government teachers, petitions were filed in the High Court’s division bench on Monday challenging the lifting of the stay.

The petitioners contended that there were discrepancies in the interview list of selected candidates published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Sougata Bhattacharya is likely to hear the matter later this week, said sources.

On July 9, the single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had lifted the stay on the appointment process and directed the WBSSC to hear the complaints of each and every candidate who failed to make it to the interview list and get back to them. The court gave candidates 14 days to register their grievances before the WBSSC and directed the commission to complete the entire process in 12 weeks.

The direction from the court came after the WBSSC published a fresh interview list of candidates along with the marks obtained by them.

The interview process is likely to begin this week. Those who are not satisfied with the list of interviewees can approach the commission to appeal for review.

The candidates can also send the review requests by registered post or by e-mail to the commission, an official had said, adding that if the age of the 2016 candidates exceeded 40 years, the deserving ones will be called.

A total of 140 candidates will be called for interviews for 100 posts, WBCSSC chairman Subhasankar Sarkar had said earlier.