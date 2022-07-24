scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Apart from the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), allegations of irregularities have been made regarding recruitment of schoolteachers, even in Group C and Group D employee categories.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 2:48:50 am
School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee, Education minister Partha Chatterjee, Teacher Eligibility Test, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsWest Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

THE ARREST of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam on Saturday is the latest development in an issue that surfaced in 2014 and, more recently, has seen nearly 500 days of sustained protests from candidates who claim that they have not got jobs despite having cleared the relevant examinations.

Apart from the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), allegations of irregularities have been made regarding recruitment of schoolteachers, even in Group C and Group D employee categories.

It was in 2014 that a notification for appointment of teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal through SLST (State Level Selection Test) for teachers was published and the recruitment process started in 2016.

However, a series of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging “anomalies” in the recruitment process. The petitioners alleged that many candidates who got low marks ranked high in the merit list. There were also allegations that some applicants who weren’t even in the merit list received appointment letters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In 2016, the state government issued a notification to the School Service Commission (SSC) to recruit 13,000 Group-D employees for state-run/aided schools.

In 2019, the tenure of the panel making the appointments expired. However, petitioners in the Calcutta High Court alleged that despite this, at least 25 persons were appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education through the SSC. Later, petitioners claimed that over 500 such appointments were made.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Similarly, cases were filed against the West Bengal primary education board for allegedly recruiting teachers “illegally.”

More from Kolkata

Some of the petitioners alleged that some persons had been appointed though they had not qualified in TET, 2014. For getting a job in a primary school as a teacher, a candidate must have passed the TET. The petitioners have alleged that around 23 lakh candidates appeared in TET, 2014 and a panel was published for giving appointment of nearly 42,000 candidates as primary teachers. The petitioners expressed serious suspicion about the “legality and correctness” of publication of such a panel.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement