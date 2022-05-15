‘People have rejected BJP’: TMC reacts to Tripura CM resignation

after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb resigned from his post on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress trained its guns at the BJP, accusing it of failing the people of the north-eastern state.

A post on the TMC’s official twitter handle read, “Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.”

Speaking on the development, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Once an image is lost, it can never be rebuilt. I don’t know whether he has resigned under pressure from his party.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed Deb’s resignation is a direct fallout of the BJP’s infighting in Tripura. “The BJP is struggling to combat the infighting. One fraction is revolting against another. The party leadership understood that under these circumstances they cannot win the Assembly elections next year. That’s why they forced him to resign. But this will not bear fruit as the people have clearly rejected the BJP in Tripura,” Ghosh said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said Deb has to abide by the decision of the party. “The party instructed him to resign and he obliged. He will work for the organisation now. But I cannot comment why such a decision was taken,” Ghosh said.