scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

‘People have rejected BJP’: TMC reacts to Tripura CM resignation

Speaking on the development, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Once an image is lost, it can never be rebuilt. I don’t know whether he has resigned under pressure from his party.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 15, 2022 10:03:42 am
TMC, Biplab, Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura, Tripura CM, Biplab Kumar deb resignation, Kolkata, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsBJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb (File)

after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb resigned from his post on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress trained its guns at the BJP, accusing it of failing the people of the north-eastern state.

A post on the TMC’s official twitter handle read, “Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.”

Speaking on the development, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Once an image is lost, it can never be rebuilt. I don’t know whether he has resigned under pressure from his party.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed Deb’s resignation is a direct fallout of the BJP’s infighting in Tripura. “The BJP is struggling to combat the infighting. One fraction is revolting against another. The party leadership understood that under these circumstances they cannot win the Assembly elections next year. That’s why they forced him to resign. But this will not bear fruit as the people have clearly rejected the BJP in Tripura,” Ghosh said.

More from Kolkata

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said Deb has to abide by the decision of the party. “The party instructed him to resign and he obliged. He will work for the organisation now. But I cannot comment why such a decision was taken,” Ghosh said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement