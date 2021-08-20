People can soon pick time slots for vaccination at Kolkata Municipal Corporation centres

People looking to get vaccinated against Covid at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation-run centres in 144 wards can choose the day and timing for their slots from Monday.

Currently, they can walk-in at these centres and depending on the availability of the vaccine can receive the shots. According to a KMC official, the first dose will be given between 10 am and 3pm, and the second dose between 3pm and 4pm. One can book a slot on WhatsApp.

The civic body has, so far, administered 44 lakh vaccine doses.

Across the state, 2,85,472 shots were administered on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 3,55,05,572 doses. The number of people vaccinated on Wednesday was 2.6 lakh.

“In the special category of people aged between 18 and 44 years, 94,11,766 doses in total have been administered since the drive began,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 731 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 15,40,989 and the toll to 18,337.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of fatalities at three, followed by Darjeeling at two. The state’s active case count currently stands at 9,653.