Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Pension ‘on hold’ for 3 yrs, retired headmaster ends life in Bengal

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 18, 2022 2:32:17 am
A FORMER headmaster of the prestigious Hare School in Kolkata allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. Family members of Sunil Kumar Das (63) have alleged that was suffering from depression after the state government did not provide him pension after his retirement three years ago.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu, while terming the death a “tragic incident,” denied the claims. Basu said there was an investigation against the headmaster after his retirement in 2019 for “financial irregularities” and the state government had, later, started his pension in January 2021. Basu, however, added that he has no idea whether it was stopped.

Das’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at his house in Memari, Purba Bardhaman district. His wife, Sadhana Das, alleged that despite his retirement, he was yet to receive his pension. “He was suffering from depression due to this. He was worried about how he would run the house if this continues. He had visited Bikash Bhawan (office of the higher education department) on several occasions but to no avail,” said Sadhana.

Das received the Siksha Ratna award from CM Mamata Banerjee on September 5 in 2019. At the end of September the same year, Das retired .

More from Kolkata

On Wednesday, personnel at the Memari Police Station registered a case of unnatural death.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:32:17 am

Premium
