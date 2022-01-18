Pending civic polls may be held on Feb 27

The West Bengal State Election Commission is mulling conducting civic elections for the remaining municipalities in the state on February 27.

According to State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines, the poll body would have to announce the election dates within the first week of February if it plans to conduct the polls on February 27.

A senior SEC official said, “We are ready. If the Covid situation stays under control and the state government is ready, then we will announce the date of municipal elections for the rest of the civic bodies in the first week of February.”

Elections have been due for more than two years in at least 110 civic bodies in West Bengal. While the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections were held on December 19, those for Siliguri, Chandannagar, Asansol and Bidhannagar municipalities are scheduled for February 12.

Earlier, the civic elections for the four municipalities were to be held on January 22, but the SEC deferred its decision following a Calcutta High Court order in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Another SEC official said, “We have completed all preparations for the February 27 election. It will be better if we continue with the pre-arranged schedule, because if the schedule is deferred then, class X and other school examinations will start.”

However, there are a few SEC officials said the final election dates will be decided after considering the Covid situation.