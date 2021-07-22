Pegasus effect: TMC cadre follow Mamata’s lead in covering phone cam

Following the lead of their party supremo Mamata Banerjee, several Trinamool Congress leaders taped their mobile phone cameras in a symbolic protest against the alleged snooping on prominent Opposition leaders, Union ministers, journalists and activists by the Centre using Israeli spyware ‘Pegasus’.

In her keynote virtual address on July 21, which the Trinamool observes as ‘Shahid Divas’ (Martyrs’ Day), Mamata said, “I have plastered my phone (camera) as they (BJP-led central government) tap everything, be it video or audio.” She claimed she’s scared to speak to fellow politicians in the wake of the ‘Pegasus’ scandal. “They are harassing people. At times, I am too scared to speak to anyone. I can’t even speak with the CMs of Delhi and Odisha,” the chief minister said.