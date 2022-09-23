‘Pawar may have consulted Mamata before his remark on burying differences with Congress’

Trinamool Congress (MC) MP Sougata Roy onThursday claimed that NCP president Sharad Pawar is likely to have consulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before making a statement about her being ready to bury differences with the Congress, to form an alliance of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On Wednesday, Pawar had said that Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is ready to bury her differences with the Congress in the national interest and come together to form an anti-BJP front before the Lok Sabha polls.

Sougata Roy on Thursday said, “Mr Pawar gave a nice statement. He is a very senior leader. I do not think he made such a comment without consulting our party chief Mamata Banerjee.”

The party’s chief spokesperson, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, however, declined to comment on Pawar’s remark.

“How can I comment on what Sharad Pawar has spoken about?” said Ray.

The relationship between the Congress and TMC hit an all-time low last year, after the latter had slammed the grand old party as “incapable and incompetent”, which had gone into a “deep freezer”. In a jolt to the opposition unity, the TMC had also decided to abstain from the vice-presidential election, as it did not agree with the process the candidate was decided upon without keeping the party in the loop.

Pawar had also said he and some leader, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Jammu and Kashmir ex-CM Farooq Abdulla were not averse to join hands with Congress for an anti BJP front.