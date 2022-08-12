Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool Congress

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “affection and courtesies” and asking her to accept his resignation.

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Varma tweeted saying, “Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma”.

Varma had joined TMC last November saying it was the need of the hour to work towards strengthening the Opposition. “Keeping the political circumstances in mind, it is imperative to strengthen the Opposition,” he had told reporters.

In 2020, Varma and Prashant Kishor were expelled from JD(U) after the two stepped up attacks on its then alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).