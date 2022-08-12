scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool Congress

Pavan Varma had joined TMC last year in November saying that it was the need of the hour to work for strengthening the Opposition.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata |
August 12, 2022 2:05:51 pm
In 2020, Varma and Prashant Kishor were expelled from JD(U) after the two stepped up attacks on its alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “affection and courtesies” and asking her to accept his resignation.

Varma tweeted saying, “Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma”.

Varma had joined TMC last November saying it was the need of the hour to work towards strengthening the Opposition. “Keeping the political circumstances in mind, it is imperative to strengthen the Opposition,” he had told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...

In 2020, Varma and Prashant Kishor were expelled from JD(U) after the two stepped up attacks on its then alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:05:51 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: The West Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which top TMC leade...
Explained: The West Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which top TMC leade...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28
Supertech twin towers

SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district
Karnataka

Two killed in clash between two communities in Koppal district

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Here's what you can do if your NFTs are stolen on OpenSea NFT marketplace

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course
Digging Deep

Deltas losing land due to rising sea levels and rivers changing course

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement