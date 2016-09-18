Passengers protest, stall Kolkata-Jogbani Express for two hours over robbery

Representational Image (Source: Reuters photo) Representational Image (Source: Reuters photo)

Passengers of the Kolkata-Jogbani Express held up the train at Malda station for around two hours on Saturday, accusing the Railways of inaction when armed men allegedly entered one of the coaches near Rampurhat station and forced its occupants to hand over their valuables. Railway Protection Force (RPF) resorted to lathicharge to control their protest.

The Bihar-bound train reached Malda at 4 am, where all passengers disembarked to protest. According to them, a gang of robbers entered a sleeper class coach. The occupants tried to fight the miscreants, but no security personnel came to help. Even the ticket checker went missing, they alleged.

Passengers nabbed one of the robbers, and handed him over to Malda GRP. After questioning the accused, GRP managed to track down the other three. At Malda station, angry passengers got into an altercation with RPF jawans over lack of security for general compartments, after which the latter used batons to disperse the mob.

“We have picked up four suspects…All passengers got off the train and started agitating. Despite our repeated requests, they did not allow the train to move for around two hours. RPF jawans had to use lathicharge to disperse the mob. At around 6.30 am, the train departed for Bihar,” Eastern Railways’ Spokesperson R N Mahapatra told The Indian Express over phone, adding that a high-level probe had been ordered.

