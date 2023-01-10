Passengers claim stones pelted on express train, railways dubs it rumour

Stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat Express near the Burdwan railway station in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday, passengers claimed.

Anirban Bhattacharya, a passenger aboard the train, claimed that the incident happened between Chandanpur and Gangpur. The North Eastern Frontiers Railways said no such incident took place, claiming it to be a rumour.

Amit Malviya, co-incharge of BJP affairs in Bengal, tweeted, “Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. This is the fourth attack since the train was flagged off nine days ago. Mamata Banerjee, a failed Chief Minister, has not only denied Bengal critical infrastructure but despises any attempts by the Modi Govt to work for people of WB.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Earlier, an incident that took place in Bihar was claimed to have occurred in Bengal to malign the state’s image. Why is the Vande Bharat being attacked time and again? Let the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe it.”