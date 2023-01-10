scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Passengers claim stones pelted on express train, railways dubs it rumour

Anirban Bhattacharya, a passenger aboard the train, claimed that the incident happened between Chandanpur and Gangpur.

The North Eastern Frontiers Railways said no such incident took place, claiming it to be a rumour.
Listen to this article
Passengers claim stones pelted on express train, railways dubs it rumour
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Stones were pelted on the Vande Bharat Express near the Burdwan railway station in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday, passengers claimed.

Anirban Bhattacharya, a passenger aboard the train, claimed that the incident happened between Chandanpur and Gangpur. The North Eastern Frontiers Railways said no such incident took place, claiming it to be a rumour.

Amit Malviya, co-incharge of BJP affairs in Bengal, tweeted, “Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. This is the fourth attack since the train was flagged off nine days ago. Mamata Banerjee, a failed Chief Minister, has not only denied Bengal critical infrastructure but despises any attempts by the Modi Govt to work for people of WB.”

More from Kolkata

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Earlier, an incident that took place in Bihar was claimed to have occurred in Bengal to malign the state’s image. Why is the Vande Bharat being attacked time and again? Let the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 05:26 IST
Next Story

Passengers claim stones pelted on express train, railways dubs it rumour

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close