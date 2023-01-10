scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Passengers claim stones pelted on express train, railways dubs it rumour

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a special surveillance system for the police and transport departments to monitor vehicles in a bid to ensure safety of passengers and commuters in Kolkata city round-the-clock.

She also inaugurated a multi-level parking lot at Alipore in south Kolkata. The CM said, “If a passenger or driver of a vehicle is in trouble, he or she can press the panic button. The police will reach the vehicle.”

Emphasising the safety of women, she said the police administration is focusing on the movement of vehicles and speed control. At the newly inaugurated lot, 330 cars, 20 buses and 55 bikes can be parked, officials said.

