Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Passenger injured in turbulence in May dead: SpiceJet

According to the death certificate issued by the Mission Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal, on September 29, Akbar Ansari died of "sepsis in shock" caused by polytrauma with spinal injury." SpiceJet on Saturday said "a passenger who was injured during the severe turbulence encountered by SpiceJet flight on May 1, 2022 sadly passed away last month."

AKBAR ANSARI, a passenger who was injured due to turbulence in a SpiceJet flight in May, died last month, the airline said in a statement issued on Saturday. Family members of Ansari, who was 48, said he was on ventilator support for more than a month before succumbing on September 26. The family members alleged that Ansari did not receive proper treatment. He hailed from Giridih region of Jharkhand.

According to the death certificate issued by the Mission Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal, on September 29, Akbar Ansari died of “sepsis in shock” caused by polytrauma with spinal injury.” SpiceJet on Saturday said “a passenger who was injured during the severe turbulence encountered by SpiceJet flight on May 1, 2022 sadly passed away last month.” The company “extended” all possible assistance including taking care of the passenger’s medical and hospital expenses, it stated in the statement and added that “the compensation is being paid as per norms.”

Two of the injured passengers —one with a head injury and another with a spinal injury — were admitted to the ICU ward of a hospital in Durgapur, aviation safety regulator DGCA said in a statement in May. This is reportedly the second death of a passenger in India due to severe flight turbulence.

In 1980, an Indian Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence in West Bengal’s Rampurhat, killing two out of 132 people, as per reports.

Recalling the incident on May 1 this year, Akhtar Ansari, Akbar’s brother said, “I was seated in the middle and Akbar (Ansari) on the side seat. All of a sudden, a storm-like situation hit our aircraft and we felt a jerk. There was chaos in the cabin.”

He claimed that the cabin crew did not provide proper warning about turbulence.

“Unfortunately, the seat belt of my brother broke after the very first jerk. We were trying to hold him but the jerks were so severe that we could not hold him. He was badly injured,” Akhtar, who runs a cloth stitching unit in Dharavi locality in Mumbai, said.

Ansari had suffered a spinal fracture in the incident.

In the statement issued on Saturday, SpiceJet also said the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft had encountered turbulence. “Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened that was unfortunately not followed by some passengers, resulting in injuries,” SpiceJet said in its statement on Saturday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:50:19 am
