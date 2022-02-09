Paschim Medinipur: Protests break out as BJP releases list of civic poll candidates

Days after protests by TMC members over its candidate list for the civic polls in West Bengal, incidents of violence were reported in Paschim Midnapore district on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged demonstrations against the party’s list of nominees ahead of the municipal elections.

Civic polls for 108 municipalities in West Bengal will be conducted on February 27.

In West Midnapore district’s Kharagpur, the house of Former BJP State Secretary Tushar Mukhopadhyay was allegedly stoned and his car was vandalised by dissident BJP workers on Monday night. There were also reports of angry BJP workers ransacking a party office and tearing up banners.

“Workers loyal to BJP leader Soumen Das attacked my house last night. This was done after his wife Rakhi Das was not given a ticket,” alleged Mukhopadhyay.

However, party leaders have denied the allegations. Das said, “Tushar is free to lodge a complaint against me with the police but he has to prove whether I was responsible for it.”

The party has named its Kharagpur MLA Hiran Chatterjee as one of its candidates in the municipal polls which has angered a lot of BJP workers, said a leader. Meanwhile, another BJP leader, Debi Koley, staged a protest after her name did not figure in the party’s candidate list.

She claimed she will not allow anyone to vote for BJP.

Reacting to the protests, BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said, “No one can go against the party’s decision. They cannot have candidates of their own choice. If the party takes a decision, everyone has to abide by it. There is no room for any second opinion.”

Taking a dig at the rival camp, TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, “I am surprised to see such protests taking place in many places. Have they found candidates for all the seats? In several municipalities, the BJP has failed to find candidates. I don’t know from where such incidents of protests are emerging.”

Meanwhile, in Purba Medinipur’s district’s Contai, with the BJP not fielding its MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari, it would be the first time in 36 years that no member of family will be contesting the civic polls from the municipality.