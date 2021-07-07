Paschim Bardhaman: Mob vandalises police outpost after 21-year-old dies in custody

A police vehicle that was set on fire by local residents in Asansol’s Barakar area on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

The people of Barakar in Paschim Bardhaman district’s Asansol area vandalised a police outpost on Tuesday after a 21-year-old youth died in police custody the night before. The authorities have suspended two policemen following the death of Arman Khan.

Local people claimed the police illegally detained Khan on Monday night. Hours after Khan was taken away, he fell ill, and was admitted to a hospital. He died there.

“The deceased has been identified as Arman Khan. He was picked up by the Barakar police outpost yesterday night,” said a local police official.

Khan’s relatives went to the police outpost on Tuesday morning and found out that he was admitted to the Asansol district hospital after he took ill. His relatives went to the hospital and found out he had died.

“We were informed today morning at 8 am. We want justice. He has been killed intentionally,” one of Khan’s relatives said on the condition of anonymity.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur said, “Yesterday night, we received a complaint that a boy died in police custody. The two police officials who picked him up have been suspended. We are investigating.”

The policemen suspended were identified as Amarnath Das and Prashant Kumar Pal, who were in charge of the Barakar police outpost.

As news of the death spread, an angry mob threw bricks at the outpost, smashed a CCTV camera at its entrance, and set a car on fire. The violent protests disrupted traffic, and caused shops in the area to remain closed.

“Today morning, a mob entered the police premises. A car was set on fire. No one was hurt,” said Thakur.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Sikandar Ansari, said, “I don’t know what was the case against him. We just know that he was picked up by police and died. We want justice. They are poor people. His father is a labourer and makes mattresses.”