Party worker had escaped after polls fearing TMC reprisal: BJP

A 26-year-old party worker, who was found hanging in an abandoned building near his house in Cossipore area of Kolkata on Friday, had fled from the area after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory in the state assembly elections last year fearing reprisal from the state’s ruling party, the BJP has said.

Lawyer and BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said nearly 70 party workers, including Arjun Chowrasia, from Cossipore were forced to leave the area after the polls.

“I had visited the Cossipore police station to ensure their safe return,” Tibrewal said.

The BJP claimed that Arjun used to take an active part in almost all party programmes. Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, the party leaders said Arjun was looking after arrangements of a bike rally.

Chaurasia, who along with his elder brother worked in an undergarment factory in Burrabazar, left home at 8:30pm on Thursday night, his family said. Arjun was appointed vice-president of the party’s mandal committee recently.

A mandal is the lowest organisational unit in the BJP.

His family members said they didn’t bother much when he left home since it was his daily routine to spend time with his friends and acquaintances once he returned from work.

The deceased’s cousin Anil Kumar Barui said, “He used to come, freshen up and then go to meet his party people, friends in the vicinity. When he didn’t return till 11:30 pm, his mother and brothers got worried and informed the neighbours. The police were also informed. Later, someone from our area went to feed his cows around 2am to find him hanging from the ceiling of the abandoned building.”

Arjun lost his father when he was six-year-old. The family said no money was found on the body even as he withdrew his salary on Wednesday. However, his mobile phone was found in a pocket and was handed over to the police.

“My son was killed since he was an active BJP worker,” said an inconsolable Laxmi Chaurasia, Arjun’s mother.

The police said they did not find suicide note.

Arjun’s sister Sunita Chowrasia said, “He was a happy man. We don’t trust the police. They came at 7am while my brother’s body was found 5 hours before.”

The Trinamool leaders claimed that Arjun’s father was a Congress worker and he had also committed suicide. “His father had died by suicide many years ago,” said TMC leader Atin Ghosh.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justices Prakash Shrivastava and R Bharadwaj directed that the post-mortem on the body will be videographed. They asked the Command Hospital, Alipore, chief medical officer to form a team of doctors for this.

The court directed that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of South 24 Parganas district should be present during the post-mortem and asked Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that the body is safely taken to the Command Hospital. The matter will be taken up for hearing again on Tuesday, May 10.