Parts of Kolkata waterlogged, extremely heavy rain alert for South Bengal

A well-marked low-pressure system over the Northwest Bay of Bengal rapidly intensified into a depression on Monday morning, triggering widespread heavy-to-very heavy rainfall across West Bengal and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue safety alerts for several districts.

According to a bulletin issued by the Alipore Regional Meteorological Centre, the system was centered near Kolkata around 8.30 am. Met officials stated that the system is expected to move northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar over the next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough currently passes through Firozpur, Muzaffarnagar, Basti, Patna, and directly through the center of the depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, extending towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain warning

Meteorologists have warned of enhanced rainfall activity, with heavy-to-very heavy downpours across South Bengal districts till Tuesday.

Extremely heavy rainfall warning: Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan are on high alert, with isolated places likely to record extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rain: The remaining districts of South Bengal may record 7-20 cm rainfall on Monday.

Squally winds and thunderstorms: Coastal and southern districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, are expected to experience gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Other South Bengal districts will see wind speeds of 30-40 kmph alongside lightning activity.

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North Bengal outlook: Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are set to receive heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph over the next few days.

Port warnings

With squally weather conditions and wind speeds occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph over the North Bay of Bengal and along the West Bengal, Odisha, and Bangladesh coasts, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday.

Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 remains hoisted at Kolkata and Haldia ports, while Sectional Signal No. 1 has been issued at Sagar Island port.

Kolkata submerged

The Met department has cautioned residents against potential waterlogging and temporary inundation of low-lying urban pockets and underpasses. Authorities have also warned of possible damage to standing crops, kutcha roads, and vulnerable thatched structures, particularly along the coastal belts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Members of the public are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during lightning activity.

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Driven by the dual impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough, heavy, uninterrupted rain began pouring across Kolkata and its surrounding areas early Monday morning. Due to the relentless downpour, several key thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city have been submerged.

According to sources in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the traffic police, knee-deep water accumulated on major roads in areas such as Central Avenue, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Thanthania, College Street, Amherst Street, Park Circus Connector, and Khidirpur. Additionally, waterlogging in South Kolkata’s Jadavpur, Gariahat, Ballygunge Circular Road, and near the Behala Tram Depot severely slowed down traffic movement.

At several locations, buses and small cars broke down right on the road after water entered their engines, leading to massive traffic snarls along the city’s primary arterial roads.

The weather office has stated that the depression in the Bay of Bengal could intensify further over the next 24 hours. Consequently, the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and the coastal districts of South Bengal remains high. The municipal administration and the Kolkata Police have advised citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily and to use alternative routes to dodge traffic congestion.