Parts of Kolkata waterlogged, extremely heavy rain alert for South Bengal

4 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Driven by the dual impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough, heavy rain began pouring across Kolkata and its surrounding areas Monday morning. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
A well-marked low-pressure system over the Northwest Bay of Bengal rapidly intensified into a depression on Monday morning, triggering widespread heavy-to-very heavy rainfall across West Bengal and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue safety alerts for several districts.
According to a bulletin issued by the Alipore Regional Meteorological Centre, the system was centered near Kolkata around 8.30 am. Met officials stated that the system is expected to move northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar over the next 24 hours.
The monsoon trough currently passes through Firozpur, Muzaffarnagar, Basti, Patna, and directly through the center of the depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, extending towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal.
Heavy rain warning
Meteorologists have warned of enhanced rainfall activity, with heavy-to-very heavy downpours across South Bengal districts till Tuesday.
Extremely heavy rainfall warning: Purulia, Bankura, and West Burdwan are on high alert, with isolated places likely to record extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in the next 24 hours.
Heavy to very heavy rain: The remaining districts of South Bengal may record 7-20 cm rainfall on Monday.
Squally winds and thunderstorms: Coastal and southern districts, including North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, are expected to experience gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Other South Bengal districts will see wind speeds of 30-40 kmph alongside lightning activity.
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North Bengal outlook: Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are set to receive heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph over the next few days.
Port warnings
With squally weather conditions and wind speeds occasionally gusting up to 60 kmph over the North Bay of Bengal and along the West Bengal, Odisha, and Bangladesh coasts, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday.
Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 remains hoisted at Kolkata and Haldia ports, while Sectional Signal No. 1 has been issued at Sagar Island port.
Kolkata submerged
The Met department has cautioned residents against potential waterlogging and temporary inundation of low-lying urban pockets and underpasses. Authorities have also warned of possible damage to standing crops, kutcha roads, and vulnerable thatched structures, particularly along the coastal belts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. Members of the public are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles during lightning activity.
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Driven by the dual impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough, heavy, uninterrupted rain began pouring across Kolkata and its surrounding areas early Monday morning. Due to the relentless downpour, several key thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city have been submerged.
According to sources in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the traffic police, knee-deep water accumulated on major roads in areas such as Central Avenue, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Thanthania, College Street, Amherst Street, Park Circus Connector, and Khidirpur. Additionally, waterlogging in South Kolkata’s Jadavpur, Gariahat, Ballygunge Circular Road, and near the Behala Tram Depot severely slowed down traffic movement.
At several locations, buses and small cars broke down right on the road after water entered their engines, leading to massive traffic snarls along the city’s primary arterial roads.
The weather office has stated that the depression in the Bay of Bengal could intensify further over the next 24 hours. Consequently, the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kolkata and the coastal districts of South Bengal remains high. The municipal administration and the Kolkata Police have advised citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily and to use alternative routes to dodge traffic congestion.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More