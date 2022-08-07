Partha’s OSD sent to compulsory waiting

DAYS after former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, the state government on Saturday sent his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sukanta Acharya, to “compulsory waiting”.

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled her cabinet and inducted eight new ministers. Shashi Panja, who is Women and Child Development Minister, was given the portfolios earlier handled by Partha Chatterjee (Industry and commerce department).

A senior government official said, “Panja already has an OSD. So, Sukanta Acharya was told to report to the personnel and administrative reforms department. This is commonly known as compulsory waiting. There should not be any other speculation. It is a normal course of action.”