Saturday, August 06, 2022

Partha’s OSD sent to compulsory waiting

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled her cabinet and inducted eight new ministers.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 7, 2022 3:14:11 am
Shashi Panja, who is Women and Child Development Minister, was given the portfolios earlier handled by Partha Chatterjee. (File)

DAYS after former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, the state government on Saturday sent his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sukanta Acharya, to “compulsory waiting”.

This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reshuffled her cabinet and inducted eight new ministers. Shashi Panja, who is Women and Child Development Minister, was given the portfolios earlier handled by Partha Chatterjee (Industry and commerce department).

More from Kolkata

A senior government official said, “Panja already has an OSD. So, Sukanta Acharya was told to report to the personnel and administrative reforms department. This is commonly known as compulsory waiting. There should not be any other speculation. It is a normal course of action.”

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 03:14:11 am

