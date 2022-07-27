scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Partha’s official car returned to Assembly

Since taking oath on May 20, 2011, Chatterjee has been using the minister's car provided by the Assembly. After his arrest, the same vehicle was seen in the premises of the Assembly. Later, it was learnt that Chatterjee had returned the vehicle.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 27, 2022 3:41:55 am
The minister’s official car outside his Kolkata residence on Tuesday morning, before it was moved to the Assembly. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Amid growing demand from the Opposition for the removal of Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee from the Cabinet following his arrest in the school jobs scam, his official car was on Tuesday returned to the West Bengal Assembly. Chatterjee’s security officials too have been given other duties by the state Home Department, sources said.

Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed that Chatterjee’s car, allotted to him by the Assembly was deposited, but said that the development did not “imply anything.”

Since taking oath on May 20, 2011, Chatterjee has been using the minister’s car provided by the Assembly. After his arrest, the same vehicle was seen in the premises of the Assembly. Later, it was learnt that Chatterjee had returned the vehicle.

Chatterjee, also secretary general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, was allotted the car and a driver by the Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition in 2006. “After the TMC came to power in 2011 and he became a minister, he continued to use the car and the driver until the other day. His driver was verbally asked to return the car to the Assembly,” a senior assembly official told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

“The car was taken from the pool of cars owned by the Assembly. The driver is also an employee of the Assembly. As Partha Chatterjee is in custody and is not using it, his driver has deposited it in the Assembly. I think the driver did it on his own, but still, I will check tomorrow,” Speaker Banerjee said.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee said that if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing, he must be punished and asserted that she does not support corruption.

The TMC earlier said that the party and the government will take action against Chatterjee if he is proven guilty of the school jobs scam.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has also made it clear that the party would not remove him as a cabinet minister or the secretary general of the TMC.

More from Kolkata

With PTI inputs

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement