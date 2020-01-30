Partha releases Kunal Ghosh’s books, sparks speculation of his return to TMC

Chatterjee said, “As a reader, I am always an admirer of Kunal’s writings. Reading his books always makes me happy.” Chatterjee said, “As a reader, I am always an admirer of Kunal’s writings. Reading his books always makes me happy.”

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee released two books of former TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh at Naktala in Kolkata on Wednesday.

This led to speculation that Ghosh, the main accused in the Saradha scam, might return to the party fold. However, neither Chatterjee nor Ghosh made any remark in this connection.

Following the release of the books, Poth Harabo Bolei and Saashtir Pore, Chatterjee said, “As a reader, I am always an admirer of Kunal’s writings. Reading his books always makes me happy. His writings always portray pain as well as the courage to tell the truth. I have read all the books of Kunal that have been published.”

On the other hand, Ghosh said, “Partha Chatterjee is one of them who have always inspired me to write.”

The event was also attended by writer and veteran journalist Ranjan Banerjee.

In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister of West Bengal, Ghosh was the one of the most powerful members in the TMC. But after Ghosh was arrested over the Saradha scam, he was suspended from TMC. Ghosh is currently out on bail.

However, a section of TMC leaders denied that there was a possibility of Ghosh joining the party. A senior TMC leader said, “There is no possibility to bring back Ghosh into the party.”

The MP was first arrested on November 23, 2013, and sent to custody on September 4, 2014, for his alleged involvement in the Sarada scam. He was in the news when he was allegedly offered membership of the Telephonic Advisory Committee for Kolkata by the central telecom department, but turned it down for “personal reasons”.

The offer was made via a letter, which said that the nomination would be valid till November 14, 2018, or till his tenure as a lawmaker. Sources said Ghosh was “relieved” when the CBI did not mention him in its recent chargesheet pertaining to the Saradha case, filed before the Bidhannagar court last week.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App