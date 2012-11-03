Partha claims four new investments in state

With the Trinamool Congress government facing criticisms from business community on the worsening investment climate in the state in the wake of the exit of ABG-LDA led Haldia Bulk Terminal from Haldia port due to labour unrest,Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said that four industrialists have agreed to in Bengal.

Chatterjee told mediapersons that ITC Group will expand its business in the state as the long-standing land dispute in Panchla and Uluberia has been resolved. It is willing to invest several crores of rupees by setting a factory there. The project will generate a lot of employment opportunities, Chatterjee said.

He accused a section of media and opposition parties for running a malicious campaign about the bad investment climate in the state.

That states image has not been maligned despite a concocted campaign run by the Opposition and a section of the media, Chatterjee said

The other three companies that have agreed to invest in the state,according to the minister,are Badrinarayan and Steel Company,Mohan Board and Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited.

Badrinarayan and Steel Company has expressed wishes to set up TMT bar unit at Kulgachia in Uluberia. This will be the second unit of the company in West Bengal. The approximate investment in this plant will be around Rs 500 crore and the project will generate 3,000 employment.

Mohan Board has shown interest in setting up of a corrugated board unit at Bagnan in Howrah and Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited has agreed to set up an industrial hub in Hooghly,he added.

