Partha Chatterjee to remain in jail, PMLA court rejects his bail plea

A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the school jobs scam, observing that he is a “very influential person and can hamper the ongoing investigation into the alleged money trail.”

Chatterjee, who has been in custody since July 23 last year, prayed for bail stating that he has been under detention for long and that search and seizure is complete.

Claiming that evidence in the case was founded on documents and electronic devices seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his lawyer told the court that there was no possibility of tampering with those in the event of his release on bail.

Opposing the bail prayer, the ED counsel referred to 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, saying though Vidyasagar and Partha Chatterjee were born in Bengal, the former is known for advancement of education education in the state while the latter gained infamy for his alleged role in destroying the same.

The ED counsel said, “Vidyasagar took ahead the education system of Bengal by 100 years but Partha Chatterjee pushed the same backward by 100 years.”

He submitted that Chatterjee was allegedly involved in money laundering by indulging in criminal conspiracy for illegally giving jobs in different cadres of the Education Department.

“This is not an organised crime. The ED can only investigate financial fraud cases,” he added.

