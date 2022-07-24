scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

School job scam: TMC seeks time-bound probe in ED case against minister

ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and -aided schools.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
July 24, 2022 5:55:16 pm
Partha Chatterjee produced at Bankshal court, Saturday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The TMC on Sunday demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate case against arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, while asserting the party will not interfere politically if any leader was found to have done anything wrong.

ED personnel had on July 22 carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe into the money trail involved in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and -aided schools.

Crores of rupees in cash along with other items were allegedly recovered from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of Chatterjee, the industries minister who earlier held the education portfolio, according to sources.

PTI could not independently verify the information.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Talking to reporters, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that that it had no connection with Arpita Mukherjee from whose possession the huge amount of cash was recovered.

“The party demands time-bound investigation in the case,” he said, maintaining that investigations by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of 2016 elections, was also yet to reach any conclusion.

Ghosh said that the delay in completion of probe processes was not acceptable and that opposition parties “will use it as a tool to cast aspersions” against the TMC.

“If the ED produces any proof of its allegations and the court accepts it, the TMC and the government will initiate steps against any leader, however big he may be,” Ghosh said, adding that the law will take its own course.

Referring to some videos doing the rounds of Arpita at programmes that were also attended by Chatterjee and other ministers, authenticity of which has not been checked by PTI, the spokesperson insisted that many people from different walks of life remain attend political and social events.

“But this woman is in no way related to Trinamool Congress,” he said about Mukherjee, who is also known to have acted in Bengali films.

“It is not a matter of TMC; it is the responsibility of those whose names have come up or their lawyer to speak on the issue, the party has no relation with it,” Ghosh said.

Alleging that TMC leaders were being targeted, he claimed that Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim was arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting tapes case, but no action was taken against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is also an accused in the matter.

“Does it mean being in BJP makes one above the law?” he asked, Training his guns on the CPI(M), the TMC spokesperson alleged that several irregularities were committed during the 34-year Left Front rule, but none received prominence as there were fewer media houses and no social media.

“You (CPIM) were no holy cow, it cannot be that you will attack TMC and it will take it like a sitting duck,” he said.
Ghosh also accused the Congress of double standards, claiming that it appreciated the ED in West Bengal, and attacked the same agency when leaders Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi are questioned.

More from Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to inquire into recommendations by the state’s School Service Commission (SSC) vide which alleged illegal appointments were given by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in government-run and -aided schools. The ED is tracking the money trail.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

Divided Haryana Cong continues to be haunted by 'invalid' RS vote

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement