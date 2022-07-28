Bengal school recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy

July 28, 2022 11:00:42 am
A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed to have found cash worth Rs 20 crore and jewellery from premises linked to West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called for his expulsion from the party and the ministry.
Ghosh added that if the party finds his statement wrong it has the right to remove him also from all posts.
Chatterjee along with his close associate Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED last week in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam that took place when he was the Education Minister.
In a tweet on Thursday, Ghosh stated, “Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement (is) considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of AITC.”
Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled.
If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial.
— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022
The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the recruitment scam, where transactions worth crores of rupees were allegedly made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC.
In an earlier statement, Ghosh said the party will not defend anyone who is found guilty. “There is no word to condemn such a crime. The party will not defend anyone who is involved in this. If found guilty, the persons involved must be brought to justice,” said Ghosh.
