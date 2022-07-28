scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Bengal school recruitment scam: Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy

Partha Chatterjee along with his close associate Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED last week in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam that took place when he was the Education Minister.

By: Express Web Desk |
July 28, 2022 11:00:42 am
West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee at N S Bose airport. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed to have found cash worth Rs 20 crore and jewellery from premises linked to West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee’s aide, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called for his expulsion from the party and the ministry.

Ghosh added that if the party finds his statement wrong it has the right to remove him also from all posts.

Chatterjee along with his close associate Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED last week in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam that took place when he was the Education Minister.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ghosh stated, “Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry and all party posts immediately. He should be expelled. If this statement (is) considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of AITC.”

The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the recruitment scam, where transactions worth crores of rupees were allegedly made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

In an earlier statement, Ghosh said the party will not defend anyone who is found guilty. “There is no word to condemn such a crime. The party will not defend anyone who is involved in this. If found guilty, the persons involved must be brought to justice,” said Ghosh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy
Bengal school jobs scam

Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry, party posts, says TMC gen secy

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement