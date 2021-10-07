‘Part-time politician’: Trinamool slams Rahul Gandhi’s Lakhimpur Kheri remarks

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, calling the former Congress president a “part-time politician” after he said earlier in the day that the Uttar Pradesh government was preventing his party from travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri while members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and the Bhim Army were allowed to visit the district the day before.

Later in the day, after the state government granted permission to political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, left Lucknow airport and were on their way to the eastern Uttar Pradesh district. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed there on Sunday. A car of Union minister Ajay Mishra has been linked to the deaths of the farmers.

Reacting to Gandhi’s comments, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi should not try to confuse people by distorting facts. TMC will not accept any loose non-political comment from any part-time politician who has failed to combat the BJP. We respect the INC. We are in favour of non-BJP unity. We are on the road, not on Twitter only.”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi should know: @AITCofficial MPs are in Lakhimpur after a long fight. In Tripura, BJP imposed 144 throughout Agartala only to prevent @abhishekaitc. INC is a loser in their traditional UP including Amethi. But TMC defeated BJP in Bengal. INC made Punjab a mess.”

TMC MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, who was part of the party’s delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “We moved like common people from the very beginning after facing so many hurdles. There was no one to receive us at the airport. We moved out from there as normal passengers. Policemen stopped our car when it was heading for Lakhimpur. We lied to them and said we were going to the Dudhwa National Park. Their leaders should show cleverness in such situations.”

Hitting back at the TMC, the state Congress alleged that the BJP was conspiring with the ruling party in Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to destroy the Congress.

“Our leader Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and arrested from meeting the family members of the farmers. But surprisingly TMC MPs were allowed to visit them. The BJP is conspiring with the TMC and the AAP to wipe out the Congress. There is a tacit understanding among them. But in Bengal, the TMC would say that Congress cannot fight the BJP,” said state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.