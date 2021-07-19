Parliament monsoon session starts today: TMC gears up to corner govt over price rise, Covid response

The blatant privatisation of PSUs is another issue that we will raise, TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday said it was preparing to corner the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government in Parliament over its Covid-19 management, price rise, and privatisation of public companies.

TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters that the party would raise its voice against the government during the monsoon session that begins on Monday.

“The first issue that we will highlight is the price rise and especially the rising price of fuel. The second issue will be the mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation. The blatant privatisation of PSUs is another issue that we will raise. We will also talk about the Centre depriving Bengal of funds,” said Roy.

The ruling party in Bengal also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he said at an all-party meeting that the government was ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised according to parliamentary rules and procedures.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on #COVID19 from the PM or this Government in some conference room. #Parliament is in session. Come to the FLOOR OF THE HOUSE.”

In another tweet, O’Brien claimed that Modi was at the all-party meeting for only nine minutes. “Today’s all-party meet before #Parliament session. 11am-1.28pm: Leaders of Oppn parties speak. Urge GOI not to mock Parliament & discuss issues. 1.29pm: HE enters. 1.30-1.31pm: Photo Op. 1.32-1.34pm: Last Oppn leader speaks. 1.35-1.39pm: HE speaks. 1.40: Bye (HE was there for 9 mins),” the MP tweeted.