‘Stone-pelting will end in Bengal like Kashmir’: Suvendu Adhikari’s warning after Park Circus violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a stern warning to protesters Monday, asserting that just as stone-pelting was successfully ended in Jammu and Kashmir, it will soon be completely eliminated in Bengal. Adhikari visited police personnel who were injured during violent protests and stone-pelting at the busy Park Circus seven-point crossing on Sunday.

“Anyone can protest. This is a democratic country. The lower-ranked police officers have been told that any individual, political group, or religious group can make a demand. They will give a representation and an officer in charge, and an inspector in charge at the police station will meet them. They will be heard, and their queries answered,” Adhikari told the media after meeting with the injured policemen near the office of the deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) in Park Circus.

“But a situation where people suddenly resort to stone-pelting while raising religious slogans will simply not be tolerated. Stone-pelting stopped in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. I believe it is now time that stone-pelting is brought to an absolute halt in Kolkata and across West Bengal,” Adhikari said.

“I came here to support our injured personnel as both the police minister and the chief minister. The days when policemen were left to get injured while the police minister sat back in an air-conditioned room are over,” he said, taking a swipe at the previous administration.

‘Zero tolerance for vandalism’

“I appeal to those people, don’t do this. Please refrain from such activities. If you think, like in the previous government, that the hands of policemen are tied up, you are wrong. Zero tolerance for vandalism, rowdies. Zero tolerance for anti-nationals and criminals. This is the last time I am telling you, not only strong action, arrests will be made, but monitoring will be done until the criminals are convicted,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari said he had only asked the police to strictly enforce the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “I have asked the police to act without looking at political affiliations, religious identities, or high-profile backers. I am highly satisfied with the swift intervention of the Kolkata police and the central forces yesterday. Over 40 arrests have already been made, and the police commissioner is personally monitoring the situation.”

He stated that within six months, the manpower, logistical, and other needs of the Kolkata police will be met. “We will restore the glory of the Kolkata police. Under the previous government, the Kolkata police became non-functional. We will also request the central government to maintain the presence of central forces here until an alternative plan is in place,” he added.

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Adhikari alleged that Sunday’s flare-up was orchestrated. “The violence we witnessed yesterday at Park Circus was pre-planned. There were inciting social media posts circulating prior to the incident, and the police are actively investigating that digital trail,” he said.

Tensions escalated at Park Circus when a mob began throwing stones at the police, who had to use lathi charges to disperse the crowd. The protests were against the ban on animal slaughter, restrictions on loudspeakers in religious places, and the government’s demolition of a factory in Tiljala, where three workers recently died in a fire.

During the protests, demonstrators blocked the seven-point crossing in Park Circus. When the police arrived at the scene, bricks were thrown at them, prompting the police to use batons to control the situation. On Monday, a large contingent of police and CRPF personnel was deployed in the area.