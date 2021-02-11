‘Parivartan yatra’: BJP leaders travelling on ‘raths’ as if they’re god says, Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travelling “on raths as if they are gods”, alleging that their political agenda was to divide people. At a public meeting in Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, Banerjee took digs at the Opposition party’s “parivartan yatras [marches for change]” on self-styled “raths [chariots]” and accused it of spreading lies about Hinduism.

“Rath Yatra is a religious festival. All of us have participated in this festival. We know Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra travel in those chariots. But, the BJP leaders are using this ‘Rath Yatra’ for their own political purposes. BJP leaders are travelling on raths as if they are gods,” said the TMC chief, calling BJP leaders “demons”.

Referring to the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, Banerjee said Ravana used a chariot while abducting Sita and even Krishna was on a chariot while a war was being fought between Kauravas and Pandavas. The chief minister accused BJP leaders of distributing money among the electorate, and questioned the sources of their funds.

She said even the “rath” being used in the campaign was a “10-star vehicle” with all luxurious amenities. “They are sitting on luxury with people’s money,” Banerjee added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off the fourth phase of the “parivartan yatra” in Cooch Behar on Thursday.

“BJP thinks they have money and can do anything. Man is bigger than money. Money is only important for what is needed, not beyond that,” said the chief minister. Banerjee claimed BJP leaders do not have knowledge of Bengal’s culture and accused the Opposition party of bringing outsiders to the state for the Assembly elections due in April-May. In a dig at Amit Shah, the TMC chief claimed that such leaders only eat at homes of locals for a photo opportunity.

“Some outsiders are coming in luxury cars and indulging in photo sessions to show they are having food at houses of villagers,” Banerjee said, alleging that the food is brought from five-star hotels.

She added, “The BJP promises but does not deliver. We have already delivered and therefore we seek votes to continue to serve the people. The value of humanity is higher than money.”

The TMC chief said to counter the BJP’s money power it was important to understand the temporary nature of life and detachment from money. “I am thankful for a roof over my head, the clothes I have, and a bed. One should wonder what one will do with so much money?” she asked, adding that she was glad that some greedy leaders from the TMC had left and joined the BJP.