Parivartan means freeing Bengal of infiltrators, corruption of TMC: Shah hits out at TMC govt

Promises to jail 'all TMC goons', implementation of 7th Pay Commission in state

Written by: Tanusree Bose
4 min readAmta (howrah)Mar 3, 2026 05:00 AM IST
Shah: Parivartan means free Bengal from infiltratorsSouth 24 Parganas, Mar 02 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the Parivartan Yatra in Mathurapur, in South 24 Parganas on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Flagging off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of West Bengal to throw the TMC out of power in the upcoming Assembly elections and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pushing the state into a grave.

“This yatra has been started to bring a change in Bengal… I want to say that parivartan does not only mean changing the CM… By parivartan, we mean to free Bengal of infiltrators and corruption. So parivartan means bringing the BJP to power. Bengal has tolerated a lot. Previously, the Communists unleashed atrocities. Bengal, at one time, was a blooming and was a prosperous state. The Communists brought the state’s downfall, and Mamata Banerjee pushed Bengal into a grave. Now, the time has come to make Bengal, (Rabindranath) Tagore’s Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal).”

Referring to 60 lakh names being deleted from the electoral roll in the state during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Shah accused the TMC government of “unchecked infiltration” under its watch.

“Right now, only names are being deleted from voter rolls, and Mamata Didi is nervous. Once the BJP forms the government, we will identify and remove every infiltrator from Bengal,” Shah said, addressing the gathering in the coastal belt abutting the Sundarbans and close to the India-Bangladesh border.

“You had voted for the TMC. Did any change take place? Did infiltrators stop entering, or did the corruption and syndicate stop? These all can go away only when the BJP comes to power,” Shah said.

“Bengal has been filled with Bangladeshi infiltrators as they are her (Mamata’s) votebank,” he added.

Claiming that West Bengal has been “turned into a heaven for infiltrators”, Shah targeted Mamata over her opposition to the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said, “If she hadn’t opposed, then each and every refugee from Bangladesh would have become the citizens of this country. I will tell all Hindu refugees, you do not need to worry about your citizenship.”

Story continues below this ad

Shah’s remarks come amidst growing concerns in the Matua-dominated areas that have seen higher voters deletions in the SIR exercise. Matuas are Hindu migrants who had settled in West Bengal from Bangladesh and are seen as BJP’s core voters in the state.

Accusing the chief minister of resorting to appeasement politics, Shah said, “Now, suddenly she is building temples… Whatever agenda she has, we welcome the building of temples.”

Referring to suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s decision to make a Babri-like Masjid in Murshidabad district, Shah alleged that “Humayun and Mamata are of the same plate”. “In a pre-planned manner, Humayun Kabir has been sent out of the party, and a Babri mosque is being built,” he added.

Promising to put “all TMC goons” in jails if the BJP comes to power in the state, Shah said that the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented within 45 days of forming the government.

Story continues below this ad

“BJP’s vision for Bengal prioritizes restoring employment opportunities for youth and ensuring long-pending financial justice for government employees, filling all vacant government posts will be initiated by December 26, with special relaxation of 5 years for recruitment,” he said.

Promising to introduce “transparent recruitment mechanisms” to restore confidence among job aspirants, Shah also said that youths will receive a special five-year age relaxation in government recruitment examinations to “compensate for lost opportunities caused by recruitment delays”.

He also promised to provide a special financial provision of Rs 5,700 crore for women’s empowerment. “Dedicated schemes will be introduced to ensure the dignity, safety, economic independence, and social security of mothers and sisters of Bengal,” he said.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 02: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments