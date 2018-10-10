Parents, police clash in Kolkata school, teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ five-year-old girl

“The teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a minor student. A probe is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Division) Kalyan Mukherjee told The Indian Express. The incident allegedly occurred on September 26. “The teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a minor student. A probe is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Division) Kalyan Mukherjee told The Indian Express. The incident allegedly occurred on September 26.

Days after a 5-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher at a Kolkata school, parents of students protested outside the premises Tuesday, calling for action against the accused. A case was lodged the same day, after which the accused teacher was arrested.

Police sources said the protest turned violent when police personnel were escorting 300-500 students out of the school premises. They suspect that the protesters saw teachers attempting to leave the school amidst the students, following which they began pelting stones. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Apart from the accused teacher, the police also arrested four protesters for their involvement in the violence, sources said. “During the scrimmage, eight to 10 police personnel sustained injuries and are under treatment at different hospitals. One woman demonstrator was also injured but left the place on her own. Four trouble-makers have been arrested,” said an official.

The police released a statement which read, “Today at about 9.45 am, information was received from officer-in-charge of Lake police station that trouble sprouted at a school… Police were informed that aggrieved guardians of the students started staging a demonstration over an alleged molestation incident which reportedly happened on September 26 during school hours. The parents of the victim lodged a complaint at the police station today.”

Police sources said action was taken immediately after the complaint was lodged. A case was registered at Lake police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

When police officers arrived at the school to nab the accused, guardians of students allegedly got into an altercation with school authorities and demanded that the accused be handed over to them. In the ruckus that followed, a teacher was manhandled and some protesters were injured.

Later, a meeting was held between parents, school authorities, police and a local councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation to solve the issue. During the meeting, parents demanded that no male teacher should be allowed in the school.

“They demanded that all male teachers be removed from the girls’ school. I will convey this to the education minister. For the time being, it has been decided that only female teachers will take classes till Class V,” said councillor Ratan Dey.

Primary school council chairman Kartick Chandra Manna told reporters, “It is an unfortunate incident. Everything has been conveyed to our education minister. For the time being, the accused teacher will not be allowed in the school. If he is found guilty action will be taken. A probe will be done. A few outsiders took advantage of the incident and triggered tension in the area. Police have identified them and action will be taken against each of them.”

Repeated calls to school authorities went unanswered.

“If the school and police had acted in the very beginning, such vandalism wouldn’t have taken place. Female protesters were beaten up by the police for no reason,” said one of the protesters, Mousumi Mondal.

A team from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights also visited the spot. “We are keeping a close watch on the incident. Police have already arrested the accused. If he is found to be guilty, proper action will be taken,” said Ananya Chattopadhyay, chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

