Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Paramedical student murder accused held in Delhi: Police

According to police sources, Sheikh had been absconding since the night of the killing and police got to know about his whereabouts several times but as they tried to nab him, the accused managed to evade police every time.

During the investigation, the name of Sheikh, a resident of Rahman's village, cropped up and it was suspected that he hacked the victim to death over personal enmity, said police. (Express Photo)
The West Bengal Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the accused in connection with the killing of a paramedical student in Nadia district from Delhi’s Khada Colony area with the help of the Delhi Police on February 7.

The accused, Maharam Sheikh (21), was brought to Krishnanagar in Nadia district on a transit remand and produced at a district court on Friday, said police, adding that Sheikh was sent to police custody for four days.

The body of 20-year-old Hasibul Rahman, a third-year student of a private paramedical college in Karnataka, was found in his house in Mrigi village in Tehatta sub-division of Nadia district on January 19. He was killed with a sharp-edged weapon, said police.

“Nadia district police arrested Sheikh in Delhi in connection with the murder of Rahman. He was arrested from Khoda Colony under the Kalindi Kunj police station area in Delhi. The accused was brought to Nadia on Friday with the court’s permission,” said a police officer.

During the investigation, the name of Sheikh, a resident of Rahman’s village, cropped up and it was suspected that he hacked the victim to death over personal enmity, said police.

On February 5, however, police received information about his whereabouts in Delhi from a reliable source, said sources. On February 7, with the help of the Delhi Police, Nadia district police conducted a special operation in the Khoda Colony area, where the accused was working in a shop selling second-hand goods, and arrested him, said police.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 05:36 IST
