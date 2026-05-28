Parambrata Chattopadhyay moves Calcutta High Court over FIR linked to 2021 social media post

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in Kolkata (File photo).

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay moved the Calcutta High Court Wednesday, seeking to quash an FIR registered against him at the Gariahat police station last week. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on May 29 before the vacation bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mukherjee.

The FIR also names actor Swastika Mukherjee and accuses them of inciting political violence through a social media post following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. While Swastika Mukherjee appeared before the Gariahat police last week to record her statement, police sources confirmed that Chattopadhyay is yet to appear.

The complaint was lodged by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that on May 2, 2021, shortly after the election results were declared, Chattopadhyay made social media comments that incited disharmony, hatred, and ill will among different religious, racial, and regional groups.