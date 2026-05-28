Parambrata Chattopadhyay moves Calcutta High Court over FIR linked to 2021 social media post

The FIR also names actor Swastika Mukherjee and accuses them of inciting political violence through a social media post following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. While Swastika Mukherjee appeared before the Gariahat police last week to record her statement, police sources confirmed that Chattopadhyay is yet to appear.
The complaint was lodged by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that on May 2, 2021, shortly after the election results were declared, Chattopadhyay made social media comments that incited disharmony, hatred, and ill will among different religious, racial, and regional groups.
The legal trouble comes amid a shifting political landscape within the Bengali film industry (Tollywood). Following the BJP’s recent victory in the state elections and its formation of the government, BJP MLA and actor Rudranil Ghosh was tasked with addressing systemic issues in Tollywood, such as its “ban culture”.
Chattopadhyay recently said he was “forced to compromise” for his newborn child. During the election campaign, he was seen actively participating in roadshows in Namkhana alongside Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP June Maliah.
Chattopadhyay was previously part of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a group of 15 filmmakers, including Anirban Bhattacharya, Sudeshna Roy, and Indranil Roychowdhury, alleging that independent creators were unable to work freely.
The petition, moved in April 2025 before the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, levelled various allegations against the Swarup Biswas-led Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI). However, sources indicate that Chattopadhyay later withdrew his petition after resolving his differences with the federation in a private meeting.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More