Parakram Diwas: Need to work hard to fulfil Netaji’s dream of making India great, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said Monday that the country will have to work hard to finish Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s dream of making India great. Bhagwat was speaking at an RSS event titled ‘Netaji Loho Pronam’ at Shahid Minar Ground in Kolkata to mark the 126th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, which is celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

This is the first time that the RSS is organising a major event to pay homage to Netaji in Kolkata. “Netaji sacrificed his life for the country. He never let selfishness get the best of him. He was so educated and could have lived a luxurious life. But he chose exile and sacrificed his life for the country. He dedicated his life to the country. The unfinished work of Netaji has to be completed. Netaji’s dream of making India great is incomplete. We all have to work hard to fulfil it,” said Bhagwat.

He added that previously the country did not do justice to Netaji and his sacrifices. “We never did justice to Netaji, nor to Guru Gobind Singh. Those who work in the interest of others also have to face criticism. Just because he never expected anything, we remember him even today. Not only did he leave his family, he went ahead and fought for the country. He challenged the authority. If luck was with him, he could have gone a long way,” Bhagwat said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the occasion of his birth anniversary. PM Modi also named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.