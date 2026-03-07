Para teachers take protest to dharna site, earns Mamata’s rebuke: ‘Do politics at some other place’

CM Mamata Banerjee at the Esplanade dhana site in Kolkata on Friday , against alleged SIR driscrpency. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the protesting para teachers, who had gathered during her dharna in central Kolkata, asking them “to do politics at some other place”.

The CM launched the dharna on Friday against the large-scale deletions of names in the state’s voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the Election Commission in West Bengal.

During the dharna, the situation became tense when some para teachers, under the aegis of Para Teacher Unity Manch, started agitating in front of her dharna stage. The protesting para teachers demanded a salary increase stating that the state government had promised them a hike.