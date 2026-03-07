Para teachers take protest to dharna site, earns Mamata’s rebuke: ‘Do politics at some other place’

Following the CM’s order, police detained the agitators, however, they were released within a few hours.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMar 7, 2026 08:11 AM IST
CM Mamata Banerjee at the Esplanade dhana site in Kolkata on Friday , against alleged SIR driscrpency. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)CM Mamata Banerjee at the Esplanade dhana site in Kolkata on Friday , against alleged SIR driscrpency. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the protesting para teachers, who had gathered during her dharna in central Kolkata, asking them “to do politics at some other place”.

The CM launched the dharna on Friday against the large-scale deletions of names in the state’s voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the Election Commission in West Bengal.

During the dharna, the situation became tense when some para teachers, under the aegis of Para Teacher Unity Manch, started agitating in front of her dharna stage. The protesting para teachers demanded a salary increase stating that the state government had promised them a hike.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: 11% of 60 lakh cases under scrutiny resolved in 1 week

Annoyed, the CM asked the teachers to stay away from the dharna stage while accusing them of working “on BJP’s advice”.

“Don’t do these things (here) as per the BJP’s advice. If you people want to do politics, do it at some other place. Here, we are protesting against harassment of people.”

“If you want to protest and show so much courage, show it in front of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah,” she said. Later, she asked the police to remove the agitating teachers from the spot and arrange any other place for them to protest. Following the Chief Minister’s order, police detained the agitators, however, they were released within a few hours.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 07: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments