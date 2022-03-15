Panihati: ‘Contract killer’ held for shooting TMC councillor

A DAY after Panihati Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Anupam Dutta was shot dead, the Barrackpore police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the case. According to police sources, the suspect is a “contract killer.” Firearms used in the crime have also been seized, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Amit Pandit, of Haringhata in Nadia district. “He was wanted in an attempt to murder case that dates back to December last year,” said Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known as more people may be involved in the case, police said.

The accused was nabbed from Agarpara, police said. He had fled the scene of crime on foot. According to sources, he was hiding in Hoglaban in Tentultala area. State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim tweeted on Monday, “Deeply saddened by the death of Anupam Dutta. Condolences to his family & friends. Strongly condemn this incident.”