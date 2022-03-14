‘Panel to probe Kolkata fire’

Kolkata mayor and state minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday said that a high-powered committee will investigate the incident involving a fire that broke out in a tannery-cum-godown at Mehr Ali Lane in Tangra area of the city a day before.

The mayor, who visited the incident site, said, “The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to constitute a high-powered committee comprising officials of the fire brigade, police department and the municipal corporation. The committee will also find out how many such godowns are there in congested areas of the city. A forensic team will collect samples for further investigation.”

The fire that broke out around 6pm continued till Sunday since it was difficult for the fire tenders to enter the crowded area. It took nearly 16 hours for the fire brigade to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire accident is yet to be established. Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal too visited the spot on Sunday.