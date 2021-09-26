Pandals set to be more friendly for senior citizens, differently-abled

AROUND 350 Durga Puja Committees have said they would ensure that their pandals are “friendly for senior citizens and the differently-abled”, even as Covid protocols would be strictly maintained.

NIP, an education and cultural centre for the blind and other differently abled in collaboration with Forum for Durgotsab, Rotary District 3291 & Narayan Memorial Hospital have come up will award such pandals and have received entries from 350 durga puja committees.

“At present, a good number of puja committees are complying with the accessibility guidelines. The challenge for every crowd-puller puja committee will be to strike a balance so that the pandals are built maintaining aesthetics while following social distancing along with all covid protocols. Let us enjoy Puja responsibly this year,” said Debajyoti Roy, secretary, NIP.

Partho Ghosh and Saswata Bose, on behalf of the Forum for Durgotsab Committee, said, “This year, every organiser/member of the committee has been requested to comply with Covid protocols as well as accessibility guidelines for free and easy movements of persons with disabilities and senior citizens.”

Suparna Sengupta , CEO, Narayan Memorial Hospital (Behala), said, “We need to be extra cautious while moving outside and especially, while doing pandal hopping. Hence, we recommend all the Puja Committees to plan pandals as per our rigid protocols so that visitors can attend and soak in the festivities and fervour under restrictive yet protective environment.”