Pandal spreads message of inclusivity, acceptance

Inclusivity is the theme of a Durga Puja pandal in Behala this year, with the organisers portraying aspects of the LGBTQ community and highlighting the need for acceptance.

The Baro Bagan Cultural Association in Behala has used “transcendence” as its theme. It is the brainchild of artist Upasana Chatterjee, a third-year student at Government College of Art and Craft.

“Our society always kept members of the LGBTQ community away from festivals and there has been some misconceptions that people belonging to this community cannot take part in nation-building… We wanted to show their journey to self-discovery and also the mental agony which they have to go through all these years,” Chatterjee said.

Signboards with ‘Is homosexuality a crime?’, written in red ink, have also been put up. “We had thought people might not like the theme but in the last two days, we have witnessed good footfall,” said Brindabon Pal, secretary of the committee.

