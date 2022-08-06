Panchayat polls: West Bengal State Election Commission orders delimitation of wards

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) has started preparations for the state panchayat polls scheduled for the next year and ordered the exercise of delimitation and reservation of wards and updation of voters’ lists in gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad areas.

Sources said the SEC had sent a letter in this regard to all district magistrates to complete the delimitation of wards by September 12 and reservation of wards by September 16.

The state poll panel has also convened a meeting of district magistrates at its office in Kolkata on Monday to hold discussions on these matters.

It has been learnt that on August 11, the draft electoral roll will be issued, while the final electoral roll will be issued on September 1.