Panchayat polls near, Mamata to visit several districts

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on tours to several districts with the mission to guide and motivate her party leaders and cadres, apart from reaching out to the people with welfare schemes implemented by her government ahead of the coming panchayat polls.

Coming after her ‘Bijoya Sammilani’, said sources with the state administration, the chief minister is scheduled to visit Krishnanagar on November 8 where she will participate in a political rally the next day. On November 10, she will chair an administrative meeting in Habibpur town under Ranaghat Block in Nadia district before returning to Kolkata.

According to party leaders in Nadia district, Banerjee’s visit assumes significance as it is taking place in the run-up to the panchayat polls in the state. During her visit, the TMC chairperson is expected to address party cadres as well as the common people and discuss poll strategy and candidates’ selection with party leaders, they said.

A senior TMC leader from Nadia district said, “In this district, infighting in the party is getting worse only, and if Banerjee doesn’t control the situation now, it will go out of hand by the time panchayat elections. So, we are expecting the chief minister to give a clear message to the party rank and file during her visit.”

Besides, the arrests of TMC former education minister Partha Chatterjee and Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondol in alleged scams have pushed the party on a weak wicket and overcoming that will be a challenge for the TMC supremo, feel party leaders.

“The arrests have sent our party on the back foot. Didi knows how to overcome it. She will have to motivate party workers ahead of the panchayat elections. She will do it in all districts ahead of the elections,” said a senior TMC leader.

After Nadia, the chief minister will continue her visit to other districts as well. “After Nadia, the chief minister is scheduled to visit North Bengal, where her party is on a sticky wicket owing to infighting,” said a senior official with the state administration.