Panchayat board formation: BJP, CPM winners team up in some seats to fight TMC

In several pockets of the state, the winning candidates of BJP and CPIM are joining hands to prevent the Trinamool Congress from forming panchayat boards. These areas include Srirampur, Ramnagar, Talgachari in East Midnapore district, Karimpur and Tehatta in Nadia and Habibpur and Bamongola in Malda.

The process of forming boards has started in some of the few gram panchayats. In Nadia’s Hogolberia gram panchayat, TMC has won six seats out of 17 and BJP eight. The saffron party is now trying to form the board with the help of one CPM and one independent member. In the district’s Jamsherpur gram panchayat, out of 24 seats, TMC has won nine and BJP 14. BJP, has the support of one CPM member. Board formation process in other areas has not started.

Though Bengal BJP has welcomed the move, it has not gone down well with the CPIM leadership, which threatened to initiate action against such party members. “CPM leaders sitting in air conditioned offices will never realise the practical realities. Their cadres are joining hands with us to take on the TMC for the violence perpetrated by the ruling party in the state. In fact, we urge all the Opposition candidates to come with us to take on the TMC,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

“It doesn’t matter what the CPIM bosses sitting in Kolkata think or say. We have urged every party, be it CPI(M), Congress or independents, who wants to fight against the Trinamool Congress, to join hands with us,” said Sayantan Basu, state BJP general secretary.

Meanwhile, the CPM leaders said that they would publicly denounce any such member for supporting BJP.

“This has happened in only a handful of places. Our stand is clear — there is no question of joining hands with the BJP. If any one does that, we will publicly denounce them,” said Sujan Chakraborty, CPM leader. “Why is BJP asking for our support? This is because they don’t have a stand in Bengal. The little they have won is because there is an understanding with the TMC. Many of the independent candidates who were former TMC members are now supporting the BJP. They have a deal,” added Chakraborty.

“We are under constant threat from the ruling party. Despite the violence unleashed by them during the panchayat elections, we managed to win a few gram panchayat seats. Now, wherever there is even a little chance of all Opposition parties to join hands to prevent the TMC from forming the board, we are doing so. It is difficult for people in the cities to understand how village politics work. Even now bombs are being hurled in my locality,” said a CPM candidate who won in Karimpur 1 block.

During board formation, gram panchayat members elect the pradhan (head) and the deputy pradhan. Whichever party the pradhan represents controls the board.

Reacting to reports of the BJP and CPI(M) joining forces, Partha Chatterjee, TMC secretary general, said, “This once again proves us right. We have been saying that BJP, CPM and Congress have given up their ideology and have joined hands against us. Yet people in Bengal trusts Mamata Banerjee and her development initiatives. That is why we have swept the panchayat polls.”

During the recently concluded panchayat polls which were marred by violence, BJP, Congress and CPM had shared space to take on the TMC. In some parts of the state, including Nadia district, joint wall graffiti were put up along with unofficial seat adjustments.

“Village politics is different. Here winning candidates (panchayat members) are forced to come to an understanding with other party members to prevent TMC from forming boards. This step is taken at places where there is a little scope of forming a board, as majority of the seats have already been won by the TMC. This is not happening in Panchayat Samities or Zilla Parishads where TMC has won almost all seats,” said a senior CPM leader from Hooghly.

Even before the polls started, TMC won 34 per cent or 20,076 of the total 58,692 seats unopposed. Later it swept the remaining Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samity and Gram Panchayat seats.

